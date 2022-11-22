Charlie Hunnam became the best biker in the Sons of Anarchy cast

You don’t spend years of your life making a TV series about biker gangs without learning to ride for yourself, and according to one member of the Sons of Anarchy cast, it was Charlie Hunnam who became the best biker on the team.

The epic drama series ran from 2008 to 2014 and told the story of a notorious biker gang involved in an array of criminal activity ranging from drug smuggling, murder, and torture. Not exactly light watching, the show was gritty, very violent, but ultimately very, very good.

In an interview with Michael Rosenbaum, actor Kim Coates, who played Tig on the show, revealed his co-star Hunnam ended up being the best biker out of the whole Sons of Anarchy cast.

“There was only three of us who could ride [at first]. There was Mark Boone Junior, David Labrava, and myself, of the leads, who knew how to ride,” Coates explained. “Some of them lied and said they did and then they fell a few times and we realised, ‘well, you’re a liar.'”

“They all had to go to bike school, everybody, and I would say by the end of the seventh season, Charlie Hunnam probably became the best rider, because he was never off his bike. He rode to work every day – we all did, but he really did. He became a really good rider,” Coates added.

Well, that just goes to show that you should never lie on your CV. But, thankfully for Hunnam and the rest of the cast, they got the education they needed and clearly ended up being pretty decent on the bikes in the end.

For more from Hunnam, check out our guide to everything new on Apple TV Plus, where he stars in a new thriller series. Or, for more bike action, here’s our guide to the Mayans MC season 5 release date.