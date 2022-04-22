Sonic the Hedgehog 2 DVD release – when is it coming out?

Sonic fans have now been treated to not one, but two fantastic cinematic outings for the Blue Blur (or should that be Blue Justice?), and fans who are keen to get their hands on a physical copy of this fantastic new movie will be pleased to hear that the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 DVD release is likely not far away. Gotta go fast, movie fans.

So when can you get your hands on the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 DVD release? Good question. We don’t know for sure just yet, but we do know that the home release of the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie came 16 weeks after the film’s box office debut. If Paramount follows the same pattern with Sonic the Hedgehog 2, this means we can likely expect a release date around July 29.

Not keen on the cinema? Well, the good news is that Amazon already has pre-orders for the DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD release, so you’ll have it delivered to your door as soon as it becomes available. You can also pre-order the film to be added to your Amazon Prime library if you prefer. Though not on Amazon in the US, collectors in the UK can also already order a 4K UltraHD Steelbook edition.

For those who haven’t yet seen it, the film is fantastic. Sonic (still voiced by Ben Schwartz) is joined not only by his two-tailed fox companion, Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), but also by his echidna rival, Knuckles (Idris Elba), who shows up working with Jim Carrey’s Eggman. Drama and comedy, of course, ensue, and you’re left with an enjoyable adventure that’s filled with treats and references for fans of the video game series.

Don’t worry if you haven’t played any of the games, though. While this movie does draw from a number of Sonic’s SEGA video game outings, it’s always done in a way that will bring a smile to fans’ faces, without alienating anybody who only knows about Sonic through the first film.

Here are links to all the current home media pre-order options:

If you’re someone who doesn’t care about spoilers and want to know about the film’s juicy reveals ASAP, we’ve also got an article on Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s ending explained that you might want to read.