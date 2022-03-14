Final Sonic 2 trailer sees Dr. Robotnik turning up the heat

It ain’t no April Fool, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 really will be in cinemas on April 1. And the final trailer shows Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles facing off against Sonic and Tails in an icy lair atop a snowy mountain, and somehow interrupting a Hawaiian wedding.

The trailer begins at the idyllic nuptials of Rachel (Natasha Rothwell) in a tropical paradise setting. The ceremony is interrupted by Tom’s (James Marsden) phone ringing, and of course, it’s Sonic (Ben Schwartz). And he’s in trouble. On a mountain. Tom saves Sonic using the ring, meaning that Sonic storms into the wedding, bringing piles of snow with him. And he also brings the news that “Robotnik is back.”

It seems that Robotnik (Jim Carrey) has discovered the source of ultimate power. Which can’t be good. Robotnik is also not alone, he now has the aid of “some kind of space porcupine.” Of course, this is Knuckles, who informs us (in Idris Elba’s dulcet tones) that he is in fact, an Echidna Warrior. Unfortunately, Robotnik is ready to say goodbye to humanity.

Sonic and Tails face various challenges – including a giant owl, a snowboarding Knuckles and humans holding them back with their negative attitudes. Tom tells Sonic; “we stick together, no matter what.” Fortunately, Sonic is unstoppable, so he proves a formidable foe for Knuckles after all.

Paramount will be hoping to replicate, or maybe even exceed, the $300 million success of the first Sonic movie when the sequel comes out in April. You can check out the trailer filled with snow, robots, and lasers below;

