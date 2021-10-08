Sky Glass will be “the smartest TV available”, available for preorder October 18

Sky is looking to consolidate your television experience with the all-in-one Sky Glass. Set to be one of the best TVs on the market, the screen integrates software and hardware to get the most out of your streaming services.

The set has a 4K, HDR display, and it marks the broadcasting company’s departure from satellite dishes towards more contemporary means of entertainment. Rather than using a TV box or anything like that, Sky Glass allows you to control all your favourite TV series and the best movies from the screen itself via WiFi. Smart operating systems have been offering similar for a while, of course, but Sky Glass is vying for heightened convenience through its own all-in-one platform.

A number of screen sizes and colours are available to start with, and there’s a payment plan for anyone curious on a budget. “Sky Glass is the streaming TV with Sky inside, providing the total integration of hardware, software and content,” Dana Strong, group chief executive at Sky, said in a statement. “Built on over 30 years of understanding what our customers want, this is a TV that only Sky could make. We believe this is the smartest TV available, and that customers will love it.”

Sky Glass price: how much will Sky Glass cost?

Sky Glass comes in three sizes: 43″, 55″, and 65″, each sporting one of five colours. The prices for each are as follows: £649 for 43″, £849 for 55″, and £1,048 for 65″.

You can pay this in one lump sum, or you can take advantage of an installment plan for £13 per month. Sky has been keen to point out its history in providing services that wound up defining how people use their TVs, like Sky Digital, Sky Plus, and Sky Q. Keeping a low barrier for entry is key to that.

Sky Glass preorder: when can I buy Sky Glass?

You can register interest in Sky Glass now via the official website, for a launch date of October 18. We don’t know much about stock or rollout at the moment, but assume demand will be high, and if you want one, you should make a move sooner rather than later.

You can watch the full unveiling presentation here:

Sky Glass specs: how powerful is Sky Glass?

The screen itself is using Quantum Dot technology to give you a rich visual display that’ll truly maximise anything watch on it. Integrated Dolby speakers mean you won’t need a complementary soundbar either.

The screen requires just one plug and wire, and WiFi handles the rest in terms of apps and features. You’ll get Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, and more, and there’s the option of using mindfulness, workout, and other applications too.

An added camera is coming in 2022, and more features for videogames and other tools, like Zoom, so your TV can seamlessly switch from one need to another, at your beck and call.