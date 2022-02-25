Avril Lavigne’s ‘Sk8er Boi’ movie will have Mark Hoppus cameo

She was a girl, he was Mark Hoppus, can I make it any more obvious? Well, we’re an entertainment site so we probably can: Avril Lavigne has said that Mark Hoppus, of the band Blink-182, will be one of several cameos we can expect to see in her upcoming film adaptation of ‘Sk8er Boi’.

In an interview with ET Canada, Lavigne spilled the beans about how she felt about turning her hit song into a romance movie. “This is something that I’ve been working on for a while and I’m really excited,” she said. According to Lavigne, the movie is set to be inspired by her own experiences. “I took my high school experience, threw it into a song, and now we’re just gonna dive deeper. and it’s going to be an extension of this song and the message in it,” she added.

The casting of the movie is yet to be announced, but it looks like Lavinge already has some famous faces on board. “I am definitely hitting up my musician friends to make cameos in this because it would be really fun,” she said. was talking to Mark Hoppus the other day. I was like, ‘Mark, you have to make a cameo in my ‘Sk8er Boi’ movie,’ and he was like, ‘I’m in!'”

Lavigne added that she envisions Mark Hoppus as a “cool teacher,” but with so many musicians in one place, could we have a musical movie on our hands?

There isn’t an official synopsis for the movie as such, but Lavigne did give a run-down on what we can expect the film to look like in an iHeart Radio interview: “The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl and she’s too cool for him,” Lavigne says, “but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectation.”

