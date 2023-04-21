Sherlock Holmes 3 finally gets an exciting update

The Guy Ritchie Sherlock Holmes movies were released between 2009-2011, and were somewhat overshadowed by the explosion in the popularity of the character, due to the Benedict Cumberbatch TV series which began airing in 2010. Things are somewhat quieter now for the Victorian detective, other than the Enola Holmes Netflix movies, in which Henry Cavill plays Sherlock.

Since 2011, there has been the usual speculation regarding Sherlock Holmes 3, and this has ramped-up somewhat since Robert Downey Jr hung up his red metal suit and now has more time on his hands. October 2020, Robert Downey Jr and his wife, producer Susan Downey announced plans to expand the Sherlock Holmes film series into a media franchise, with their production company Team Downey working on installments including additional films, spin-offs, and TV series for HBO Max in a shared universe.

On a recent podcast, Susan Downey said; “Here’s what I can tell you… Prior to this we [Susan and Amanda Burrell] had lunch together with Robert… It was a very specific topic of conversation. So yes, it is in the hopper. We’re gonna do it when it’s right, with the right people, but it is a priority for the company and a priority for Robert.”

It’s not yet known whether Guy Ritchie would be involved in the Downeys’ plans, or if Jude Law would reprise his role as Watson. Up until now, the only post-MCU movie that Robert Downey Jr has acted in is the ill-fated Dolittle. He will have a fairly substantial role in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Oppenheimer. Downey did appear in the Netflix documentary Sr, though, which captured the final days of his father – the experimental filmmaker Robert Downey Sr.

While we wait to find out what’s happening with the Sherlock Holmes universe, check out our guide to the best MCU characters, to find out if Iron Man made the cut.