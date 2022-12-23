Simon Pegg returns to Shaun of the Dead for great Tom Cruise parody

Simon Pegg has made his own Tom-Cruise-style "Happy Holidays" video, but instead of jumping off a helicopter, he pops to his local corner shop for a Cornetto.

Everyone has been going bananas over Tom Cruise’s videos from the set of the latest Mission: Impossible movies, firstly – one where he jumps off a cliff on a motorcycle, and a second one where he wishes us a safe and happy holidays while jumping out of a helicopter. So, Cruise’s Mission: Impossible co-star Simon Pegg decided to send his own high-octane “happy holidays” message, in his own special way.

In the Instagram video, Pegg is seen walking down an average, bog-standard British street – which may be familiar to fans of Edgar Wright’s work including Spaced, and the Cornetto Trilogy. Pegg says; “This week Tom Cruise did a video where he jumped off a helicopter and wished everybody happy holidays, and I just thought that was really, really cool – y’know? So, I thought what can I do that is in-keeping with my own cinematic oeuvre to wish people a happy Christmas and what have you? But I couldn’t really think of anything.”

The funniest part is that Pegg trips while crossing the street, in comparison to Cruise, who seamlessly performs death-defying stunts.

Pegg continues; “So I thought what I’d do is just pop across the road and have a Cornetto, and have a think about it. Because it would be really nice if I did something special and was about what I sort of do. Tom does all the jumping off shit, but that’s not really me y’know? So, just give me a minute and I’ll come back and I’ll wish everybody a merry Christmas.”

Edgar Wright reposted Pegg’s video with the caption; “So today Mr. Simon Pegg went on a little Christmas trip to Crouch End. I can’t put my finger on it but this shot looks awfully familiar…Shout out to Nelson Road and Weston Park. And the corner shop that has likely sold a LOT of Cornettos since 2004. This was shot by Simon’s mother Gill!”

Who knew that wandering over to your local corner shop for a Cornetto could become so iconic? If you’re a fan of Wright’s rom-zom-com, check out our guide to the best comedy movies and the best zombie movies.

Lover of all things 80s. Known for her “interesting” opinions on films and TV series, as well as her passion for romance movies and disaster movies, in equal measure.

