Sex Education season 4 has begun filming

Fans of the students of Moordale will be pleased to hear that they shouldn’t have too long to wait before catching up with their favourites once again. Asa Butterfield has provided good news on his Instagram account – filming of Netflix series Sex Education season four is underway.

After the first two seasons of Sex Education brought sunshine to our post-Christmas blues in January 2019 and January 2020, the third season’s release was delayed until September 2021 for pandemic-related reasons. If filming is underway now for the fourth season, there’s a chance it might revert back to its January slot for 2023.

Fans will be keen to know how the fourth season deals with the apparent closure of Moordale High, as well as finding out about casting changes. Several Sex Education cast-members have become in-demand since appearing in the Netflix TV series. Emma Mackey appeared in Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile, and has a role in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie. She is still set to return to Sex Education for the fourth season, despite being a busy bee.

Both Tanya Reynolds and Connor Swindells had roles in Autum de Wilde’s Emma in 2020. Swindells is set to return for the fourth season, but Reynolds is not. Simone Ashley has found fame as the star of Bridgerton’s second season, and she is currently filming Bridgerton season three. This scheduling clash means she’s not returning for Sex Education season four.

The actor that everyone was most keen to find out about is Ncuti Gatwa – who has caused a media sensation by being cast as the fourteenth Doctor in Doctor Who. He is also appearing in the Barbie movie, alongside co-star Emma Mackey. Despite all of this excitement, he is set to return to the fourth season of Sex Education.

