Gwendoline Christie and Alia Shawkat join cast of Severance

The world of Lumon is expanding, because Apple TV’s Severance is adding eight new cast-members for its second season. The new cast-members include Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, Bob Balaban, and Merritt Wever.

Gwendoline Christie is best-known for playing Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones and Captain Phasma in Star Wars. Her other roles include The Hunger Games, and Lucifer in The Sandman. Alia Shawkat is best-known for two comedy series – she plays Maeby in Arrested Development, and Dory in Search Party. Merritt Wever is known for Nurse Jackie, and Marriage Story. Bob Balaban is a veteran actor who was in Midnight Cowboy (1969) and Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977). He is also known for his work with Christopher Guest and Wes Anderson.

The other new cast-members are Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, John Noble, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson. The new cast-members join returning Season 1 stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, and Christopher Walken. “We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of Severance,” said director and executive producer Ben Stiller.

Stiller continued; “Though we don’t know how long we’ve been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn’t be happier. Praise Kier!”

The first season of Severance was nominated for 14 Emmys, but only came away with two. The second season will need to address several repercussions to revelations such as Mark’s wife still being alive, the fact that Helly’s father is the CEO of Lumon, Irving and Burt’s relationship, as well as what happened with Dylan. We don’t know how much the characters are going to remember about any of this in the second season, which means that things are more up in the air and wide open than they might be on another series.

While we wait for the second season of Severance, have your mind melted by our guide to the best sci-fi series.