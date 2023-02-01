Marisa Tomei got her Seinfeld role for the silliest reason

Marisa Tomei is probably best-known these days for playing Peter Parker’s hot Aunt May, but she’s had a three-decade long career since her breakout (and Oscar-winning) role in My Cousin Vinny. Tomei had starred with Robert Downey Jr twice before they reunited in the MCU – in 1992’s biopic Chaplin and one of the best rom-coms, 1994’s Only You.

She has also popped up in two of the biggest TV comedy series of all time. Tomei played herself in two-part Seinfeld story The Cadillac as love interest for ‘Lord Of The Idiots’ George Costanza, played by Jason Alexander.

“My name was the only reason I got cast,” recalled Tomei to The Guardian in 2017. “They just liked the way my name sounded. [Writer] Larry David told me; ‘When you say your name over and over, it has a really strong rhythm – Marisa Tomei… Marisa Tomei…’ But hey, I’ll take it. I’d love to do a TV show with Jason Alexander. We run into each other all the time and always talk about it.”

She then romanced another unlikely sitcom sex god – The Simpsons‘ nicey-nicey neighbour Ned Flanders. Tomei guested in a Notting Hill-spoofing storyline about a movie star falling for a shopkeeper. “You should ask Ned Flanders what kind of kisser I am,” Tomei laughed. “Although he’d probably just say I was okily-dokily.”

