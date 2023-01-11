Jenna Ortega just got threatened by the Scream movies

Jenna Ortega is one of the current leading scream queens – after starring in Ti West’s X, American Carnage, The Foo Fighters’ Studio 666, the new Scream movie, and the Netflix smash hit YA horror series Wednesday – which were all released in 2022. And she is a glutton for punishment, because she’s returning for Scream 6, which is set for release on March 10, 2023.

Ortega was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role as Wednesday, and she also presented an award at the ceremony which was televised on January 10, 2023. The MTV News account tweeted a picture of Ortega, in her Gucci dress which was perhaps Mummy-inspired. They captioned it simply; “Jenna Ortega at the Golden Globes. That’s it. That’s the tweet.” A sweet moment of admiration and a little treat for her fans.

But the official Scream Twitter account didn’t want the moment to pass by without adding a warning for Tara Carpenter (Ortega’s new character in the long-running franchise). They quote-tweeted the charming picture with; “enjoy it while it lasts…”

As well as starring in four horror movies and one horror series in 2022, Ortega also somehow found the time to star in teen drama movie The Fallout. It tackles the difficult subject of a shooting in a high school, and focuses on the aftermath for a small group of teenaged survivors who deal with their PTSD in different ways.

There is some controversy surrounding the new Scream movie, as Neve Campbell is not returning. She released a statement saying; “the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.” Courtney Cox is the only original character returning, but Hayden Panettiere, who played fan-favourite character Kirby in Scream 4 is also coming back.

While we wait to see if Scream 6 can replicate the success of 2022’s Scream, check out our guide to the best slasher movies.