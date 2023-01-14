Scream 6 will reinvent the franchise, says original writer

Kevin Williamson is back with Sick, his first horror movie script since 2005’s Cursed. He is best known as the writer of three genre teen movies released back-to-back – Scream (1996), I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), and The Faculty (1998) – as well as the YA series Dawson’s Creek and The Vampire Diaries.

Williamson is still on-board the new Scream movies as a producer, and he says he’s blown away by the upcoming Scream 6. Williamson told SyFy Wire that he was; “absolutely floored with how well it turned out.” And that moving the franchise out of Woodsboro for the first time – and to New York City, no less – makes it feel like a fresh reinvention.

“It doesn’t feel like Part 6, it feels like you’re watching this big, huge, fresh reinvention. I love, love, love, love it. I’ve watched the movie with a big smile on my face. I think it’s everything and more. And going to New York was awesome. The movie feels new, it feels fresh, it feels like a new movie.”

Williamson continued; “I love Scream VI. It’s really good. It’s great. There’s no way around it. I’m very happy with how it turned out … I really do have all that enthusiasm for it. I’m really excited.”

Williamson also added that he’s excited by horror at the moment. “I watch a lot of movies, other horror films, and I’m so happy with the genre right now. I think Blumhouse, James Wan, and Jordan Peele are all doing these amazing things.”

Williamson’s new horror movie Sick is one of the few films made since the start of 2020 to actually acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic as a factor of modern life now. It features two friends who go into lockdown together at a lake house, but of course, they’re not alone… It is now available on Peacock.

While we wait for Scream 6 to be released in March, check out our guide to the best slasher movies.