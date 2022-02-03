Scream 6 is on the way, filming to start this summer

With the global box office recently passing the $100 million mark, in news surprising absolutely no one, the team behind Scream 5 is moving ahead with another movie in the hugely successful horror franchise. And the biggest question on everyone’s lips right now is what will the next movie be called?

After Scream 1-3 were released in quick succession between 1996-2000, the franchise returned for another pop in 2011’s Scream 4. Then in January of this year, all of the members of the core original cast – Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette – returned for another installment. But confusingly, it was just called Scream. So will the next one be called Scream 2, Scream 6 or some other moniker?

Whatever it ends up being called, the writers and directors of Scream 5 are all coming back for more adventures in Woodsboro. It was always clear that when Scream 5 introduced a large ensemble cast of young people, that it would likely lead to more entries in one of the most critically-acclaimed horror franchises.

As reported in Deadline; “Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators – and in the lineage Wes and Kevin so expertly built – has been the thrill of a lifetime and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter in the Scream saga to life,” said Radio Silence (the collective name of the team behind the film).

“We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film. We can’t wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie and Guy, and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family,” said reps for Paramount and Spyglass.

Writers Jamie Vanderbilt and Guy Busick said, “Is this real life? Getting to collaborate once again with our friends on the next installment of the Scream story is more than we could have hoped for. We are overwhelmed that we get to continue to play in the sandbox that Kevin and Wes created. It is, as Ghostface would say, an honour.”

Some of the younger cast members will be expected to return, if they survived Scream 5 of course. These include Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sonia Ammar.

While we wait for more news on Scr6am, check out our guide the best 2021 horror movies and the best Netflix horror movies to catch up on.