Hayden Panettiere to reprise fan favourite character in Scream 6

It is time for Ghostface and Scream fans to rejoice because Hayden Panettiere is making her way back to Woodsboro. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures have announced that the actor has been added to the Scream 6 cast, and will be reprising her role as Kirby Reed from the 2011 horror movie, Scream 4.

Directed by the late and great Wes Craven, Scream 4 saw Panettiere as a high school horror fanatic and a survivor of a certain Ghostface’s particular slasher antics. Since her introduction into the meta-horror franchise, the actor has become a favourite figure in the fandom. So, as you can imagine, it is welcomed news for all horror enthusiasts that after 11 years, we will all get to see Panettiere’s Kirby Reed get the terrifying comeback she deserves, along with the survivors of Scream (2022).

In the upcoming thriller movie, Scream 6, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Sam Carpenter, and Jasmin Savoy Brown will be Joining Panettiere. Currently, the plot details of Scream 6 are being kept under wraps. In the last film, we saw the survivors of Ghostface leave Woodsboro, looking for a new start. However, it is unclear how Panettiere’s Hayden will fit into that picture.

Hopefully, we will hear more news about the plans for Kirby soon, as Scream 6 is scheduled to move into production next month in June 2022. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the directing duo of Scream (2022), will be back to helm the next instalment, with James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick co-writing the script. We will keep you posted as more details start rolling in.

Scream 6 marks Panettiere’s first big acting gig since 2018, after her time working on the hit TV series Nashville. If you want to see her past work in horror, you can stream Scream 4 now through Prime Video. To sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, be sure to click our link here.