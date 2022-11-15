Scream 6 has some classic Ghostface chases, teases Jenna Ortega

With a March 2023 release date, Scream 6 is nearly upon us, and in a brief red carpet interview at the Critics Choice Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television Awards, young horror movie star Jenna Ortega gave us a taste of what we can expect from the upcoming slasher movie.

“Scream 6 I’m so so excited about because there’s a lot of good chase sequences,” she teased. “Kind of reminiscent of in Scream 2, there’s a chase between Gale and Ghostface through the lab. I feel like we have a lot of stuff like that this time around.”

Courtney Cox reprised her role as Gale Wethers in Scream 5, and is set to return for the sixth instalment — although this time she will not be joined by fellow legacy cast member Neve Campbell, who reprised her role as Sidney Prescott in Scream 5.

Ortega was at the awards ceremony because she was a recipient of the Rising Star awards, with the actor receiving acclaim for roles like drama movie The Fallout and, most recently, Netflix series Wednesday, which is based on the classic Addams Family animated series.

Speaking about her role as the titular Wednesday Addams, Ortega said, “[Wednesday] was so interesting for me because I’ve never done a fantasy-like project before, and with that iconic character, you know, I just wanted to do it justice. I want to do it right but, in doing so I got to learn a lot of hobbies like fencing, German, and I choreographed the dance. It was just like, like a big conglomerate of a bunch of different little tips and tricks in a job so I feel very privileged.”

Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix from November 23.