Scream 5 is a “continuation and rebirth” of the franchise, says David Arquette

Is Scream 5 a reboot or a sequel? It’s a ‘requel’, and recurring star David Arquette is praising the horror movie sequel on the merits of both.

In an interview with Collider, Arquette talked about how excited he is the series is coming back, crediting directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett with making something that honours Wes Craven’s Woodsboro. “When it comes down to shooting and doing the scenes and everything, it feels like you’re just right back in this world,” he says. “They really have honored the history of it, so I think it’s just going to be a new, exciting, scary, funny continuation and rebirth of a franchise.”

Curiosity is high for Scream 5, not only because Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott and Ghostface are beloved horror icons, but because it’s the first installment since Craven’s passing in 2015. Craven directed all four previous films, keeping a consistent tone and feel through each of Sidney’s harrowing encounters with serial killers stalking the streets of Woodsboro. Campbell, Arquette, and Courtney Cox have been involved in all five thriller movies, and their presence helps assuage concerns.

We got the first trailer for Scream 5 – titled Scream – only recently, and it leans on the new, younger cast. Jack Quaid, of The Boys, Jonna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ben Ammar, and more are included in the jam-packed list of actors.

The official synopsis for Scream 5 reads: “25 years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.”

Scream 5 is in theatres January 14, 2022. You can find the original Scream on Amazon Prime if you fancy reminding yourself what all the hubbub is about – you can sign up through our affiliate link here.