Scott Pilgrim anime series coming to Netflix

Tune your guitars and get ready to battle some scorned lovers because a Scott Pilgrim anime series is reportedly in the works at Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming show – which doesn’t have an official series order just yet – will see Sex Bob-omb hit our screens once again.

Based on the graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O’Malley, Scott Pilgrim follows the story of a part-time musician who plays bass in an obscure band with his friends. However, his uneventful slacker lifestyle is turned on its head once he meets and falls in love with Ramona Flowers. Soon he finds out that to get the girl, he has to defeat seven of her evil ex-partners. Over the years, Scott Pilgrim has acquired a massive fan base, and in 2010 Edgar Wright adapted the story in Scott Pilgrim Vs The World for the big screen.

So, needless to say, a new Netflix series for the character is a welcomed surprise. O’Malley will be one of the writers for the upcoming series, and an executive producer along with BenDavid Grabinski (Are You Afraid of the Dark?). Edgar Wright will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

Plot details are limited at this time, and currently, the show hasn’t been greenlit yet. However, if the streaming service does decide to back the production, there is a whole team waiting in the wings to bring the Netflix series to life.

Animation for the Scott Pilgrim show would be done by the studio Science Saru, which produced two shorts for the Star Wars: Visions anime anthology. Science Saru‘s Eunyoung Choi will serve as producer, and Abel Gongora will be a director on the anime.

Only time will tell if this Scott Pilgrim animated series manages to hit the ground running and get made. We will be sure to keep you updated as soon as we know more.

