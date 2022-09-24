James Gunn says that an R-rated version of Scooby-Doo exists

MCU movie director James Gunn has shared that there’s an R-rated version of one of his kids movies: Scooby-Doo. Gunn wrote the script for Scooby-Doo, the classic children’s comedy movie, before breaking into directing.

The entertaining adventure movie was a commercial success upon its release, though didn’t go over particularly well with critics. Among many other things, Gunn’s script was criticised, as was some of the movie’s humour. Since then it has become something of a cult classic, however, and is a movie that Gunn is regularly asked to answer questions about.

Now, Gunn has revealed a somewhat surprising fact about the movie, over two decades after its release.

While replying to a question about Scooby-Doo on Twitter, the movie’s writer said “The first Scooby-Doo was originally intended (by me, the producers & the director, Raja Gosnell) to be PG-13, but we never got a PG-13 rating.” He then continued, saying “The first rating from the MPAA was R, & then a bunch of stuff was changed, & that cut ended up being rated PG.”

The prospect of an R-rated cut of Scooby-Doo is bewildering and tantalising in equal measure. Of course, the first question that comes from Gunn’s reveal is: how on Earth did a Scooby-Doo movie get an R-rating? It can’t have been for nudity, or swearing, so was likely thanks to Gunn’s trademark ‘risqué’ humour.

Obviously, Gunn’s admission also means that fans of his Scooby-Doo are now clamouring for more info and insight into the R-rated version of the movie. And, we don’t know about you, but we’re desperate to see it.

If the idea of an R-rated Scooby-Doo ruffles your feathers, check out our guide to the best family movies ever made.