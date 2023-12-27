Spiral had one of its goriest scenes cut

The Saw sequel ran into some trouble with the ratings board, and we can see why.

Anthony McGlynn's Avatar

Published:

Saw 

Turns out, this year’s Spiral could’ve been a lot gorier. During a watch party online, director Darren Lynn Bousman says he and the Motion Picture Association of America disagreed about one particular scene in the horror movie.

 

Whatever the case, it’s a pity we may never see what Spiral: From the Book of Saw could’ve looked like. The film essentially re-kickstarts the Saw franchise by introducing a copycat killer to Jigsaw. Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger wrote it, with Chris Rock in a starring role, as well as executive producing.

Another new Saw, and a Saw TV series spin-off, were reported to be in development in April. Plenty of opportunity for whatever the filmmakers think up. Here’s the best horror movies on Netflix for more heinous traps and killings.

Anthony is The Digital Fix’s News Editor and resident Irishman. He joined the team after nearly a decade of freelancing, appearing in such publications as Variety, Playboy, IGN, and many more. Though he loves Star Wars, Alien, and zombie movies, you’ll just as quickly find him watching Studio Ghibli or The Muppets. Speaking of which, he’s interviewed Animal, who might just edge out Gerard Way, Ray Liotta, and Neil Gaiman as the coolest moment of his career. Dublin International Film Festival, Glasgow Film Festival, and FrightFest are among the events he’s covered, and he believes Blade Runner 2049 is almost as good as the first.