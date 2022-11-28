Samuel L Jackson doesn’t do nude scenes for one specific reason

Throughout his long career Samuel L Jackson has done it all, pretty much. He’s starred in some of the best movies ever made, he’s been a hero in the MCU, and he’s played his fair share of movie villains, too. But one thing he doesn’t want to do is to go nude on camera, and here’s why.

From the superhero movie world as Nick Fury, to featuring in many of Quentin Tarantino’s films like the thriller movies Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown, or the Westerns Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight, there’s not a lot that Jackson hasn’t ticked off the list so far.

His work is often full of violence, foul language, and crime, but Jackson told Howard Stern (via Entertainment Tonight) why he refuses to do a nude scene.

Stern asked Jackson, “Do you feel your penis isn’t big enough to show off on camera?” Jackson then responds: “Right, I don’t know if it’s formidable enough to… my aura is so big in films, I don’t know if my **** is big enough to fulfil my aura.”

Throughout his career, Jackson has only performed two sex scenes. On the matter, he said: “You ask, before you start, ‘Where can I touch you? Where shouldn’t I touch you?’ And then you apologise… for both reasons… ‘I’m sorry if I get excited, and I’m sorry if I don’t.'”

Well, that is enlightening, isn’t it? We’re not sure whether Jackson is being serious with any of this, but he certainly does have a lack of nude scenes in his filmography. There must be some reason for it, so we’ll take him at his word.

