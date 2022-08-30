How to watch Samaritan – Can you stream the new Sly Stallone movie?

Do you want to know how to watch Samaritan? Sylvester Stallone is back and kicking ass in a new action movie, and we’ve got all the information you need to work out how to catch Samaritan, whether that be on the small screen via a streaming service, or in your local cinema.

Samaritan stars Stallone as Joe Smith, a run-of-the-mill garbage man who keeps his head down and stays out of trouble, more concerned with fixing the trinkets he finds among the trash than interacting with society around him. Smith has a secret though, and it’s a pretty big one. Turns out, he used to be a superhero called Samaritan, and it takes a chance encounter with his neighbour Sam (Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton) to pull him back into the crime-fighting game.

Our Samaritan review praises the superhero movie for its fun tone and bombastic action scenes, and it’s certainly a film that’s worth your time. So, where is Samaritan playing? Well, we’re here to save the day, because we can tell you how to watch Samaritan.

How to watch Samaritan

Samaritan is an exclusive Prime Video release, which means you can only watch it on the Amazon Prime streaming platform. Unfortunately, that means no big-screen viewing is available for the new Stallone movie.

In a way, it’s a shame really. It would have been fun to see an explosive thriller movie like this in a cinema. Nevertheless, it’s great that anyone with a Prime Video subscription will be able to see Stallone kicking ass.

Can I stream Samaritan?

Yes you can, as long as you have an active subscription to Prime Video services, you can watch Samaritan whenever you want. The film was released on August 26 and should stay on the platform indefinitely due to it being a Prime Video exclusive.

If you don't have Prime Video, you can sign up right here.