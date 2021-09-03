Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot adaptation casts Alfre Woodard

Stephen King’s 1975 novel Salem’s Lot is getting a new adaptation and has some horror veterans behind its name. Gary Dauberman, the man behind the ghost movies Annabelle, and The Nun, is set to direct and write the flick, with The Conjuring filmmaker James Wan, onboard to produce. Now, according to Deadline, the horror movie has also bagged a big star, as Oscar-nominated actor, Alfre Woodard, has officially joined the cast as Dr Cody.

Salem’s Lot was first adapted for the big screen by Texas Chainsaw Massacre director Tobe Hooper in 1979. The new fantasy movie will follow Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman), who returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book. However, once he returns, the novelist discovers that his hometown is being preyed upon by a powerful and bloodthirsty vampire.

Deadline reports that Woodard’s part as Dr Cody will be a supporting role in the upcoming monster movie. The outlet notes, “Cody assists Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman), Susan Norton (Makenzie Leigh), and Matt Burke (Bill Camp) in fighting the spread of vampires. Spencer Treat Clark also stars as Mike Ryerson.”

Woodard recently starred in the critically acclaimed movie Clemency, where she received a BAFTA and Spirit award nomination for Best Female Lead. She has also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring in Captain America: Civil War.

Salem’s Lot will be done through the production company New Line, who is no stranger to Stephen King’s work. The studio famously released the newest takes on King’s It back in 2017, with the two films earning a combined total of $1.17 billion at the global box office.

We are excited to see what New Line and Woodard have in store for this latest iteration of Salem’s Lot. Currently, no release date has been announced just yet, but we will keep our ears to the spooky ground for any updates.

In the meantime, get your share of thrills and chills with our list of the best horror movies on Netflix.