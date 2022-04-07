Russian Doll season 2 trailer has Natasha Lyonne jumping through time

It looks like Nadia Vulvokov is swapping Groundhog Day for Quantum Leap, as she is going from repeatedly dying and reliving her birthday, to time traveling while trying to solve a mystery. Russian Doll season two looks like it will be quite different to season one from the newly-released trailer, but never fear, Natasha Lyonne remains as sardonic as ever.

Charlie Barnett (who plays Alan) and Greta Lee (who plays Maxine) are both back to assist Nadia on her adventures. The trailer opens with Nadia waking up on a graffiti-strewn subway car and realizing that she’s in the 1980s – “the universe finally found something worse than death. I broke time.” Luckily she manages to find a moustachioed Alan and realizes; “maybe we have unfinished business.”

It appears that the mystery that needs to be solved involves a family (we’re guessing Nadia’s family?) losing all of their gold in a train robbery – “inexplicable things happening is my entire modus operandi.” At the end of the trailer, Nadia refers to herself as a “time prisoner” rather than a time traveler.

It feels like time has really done a number on us, as well as Nadia, because surely it’s been 84 years since 2019 – when season one was released? “Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations,” the official Netflix synopsis of season two reads.

“At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out,” the synopsis concludes.

Check out the trailer below;

