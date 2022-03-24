Lisa Kudrow is up for Romy and Michele 2

Lisa Kudrow is ready to get the post-its out once more, 25 years after Romy and Michele attended their High School Reunion. Kudrow and co-star Mira Sorvino recently presented a SAG award in pink and blue suits, recalling their famous shiny mini-dresses from the comedy movie. Questions regarding a sequel have inevitably come up, and it sounds like both stars are up for it.

According to People, Kudrow appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live show recently and said that the original film’s writer, Robin Schiff, has “definitely been approached to start thinking of a sequel.” Cohen then asked Kudrow if she and Sorvino would be open to the new movie “if the script goes right.” Kudrow replied; “Yeah. I think it could be fun.”

At a virtual gala in 2020, Sorvino was also enthusiastic about returning to the popular cult comedy characters; “It’s not in my hands. It’s up to Disney. I would be so grateful if they would decide to do it. I know that Lisa and that Robin Schiff is interested in it. Maybe Alan (Cumming) is interested in it. I heard that maybe Janeane (Garofalo) is interested in it. I love Lisa and I would do anything just to work with her again in any capacity. That would be a joy.”

Kudrow and Sorvino play the very definition of the “ditzy blonde” stereotype in the indie comedy, and turn up to their ten-year high school reunion desperate to impress the cool former cheerleaders. They invent an outrageous lie – that they invented Post-It Notes, which of course goes awry. The emotional finale involves a beautiful interpretative dance to Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time.’

The “legacy sequel” is obviously a popular trend at the moment, with Hocus Pocus 2 coming later this year, and with Coming 2 America and Bill and Ted Face the Music being other recent examples of sequels coming after gaps of several decades.

While we wait to find out if Romy and Michele will be busting out their homemade outfits once more