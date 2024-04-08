We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Sylvester Stallone “would love” to re-edit Rocky 5

In an interview with Collider, Sylvester Stallone said that he would love to have a shot at Rocky 5, after re-editing Rocky IV.

In a discussion with Steve Weintraub of Collider, Sylvester Stallone has admitted that after releasing a new cut of drama movie Rocky IV, he’d love to have another shot at Rocky V (which he did not direct).

Rocky IV: Rocky vs Drago The Ultimate Director’s Cut (which Stallone re-edited while on pandemic-related hiatus from Expendables 4 and other projects) is now available on demand, as well as a fascinating and insightful feature-length documentary The Making of Rocky vs Drago (available on YouTube). When asked what other films, other than Rocky IV, Stallone would like to take another look at, Stallone replies with Nighthawks (1981) – a film he starred in, but did not write or direct. He also mentions Paradise Alley (1978), which he did write and direct.

And finally, Stallone discusses Rocky V, and says he “would definitely love to take a shot at Rocky V, because I didn’t direct Rocky V, and it’s a different vibe completely – but there’s some footage there. You’d have to throw all the music away and start on a completely different note.” He then laughs and says; “that’s the ultimate dream – to re-edit our lives!”

Clint Worthington, editor-in-chief of The Spool, stated on Twitter, of the ‘Making of’ documentary that “it’s one of the most fascinating insights into a director’s process (and Stallone’s own perspective on his life) I’ve ever seen.”

In the Collider interview, Stallone discusses the hard part of directing yourself – particularly in action scenes, such as the Rocky boxing sequences. He says that it becomes overwhelming and you end up not getting all of the cutaways that you would like.

He also speaks very sweetly about the character of Rocky and why he resonates with people; “I tried to put the sensitive artist into the body of an unlikely boxer. He runs contrary to what you think about his name – he’s not really a Rocky.”

He continues; “he’s a very approachable human being, that has no prejudice, very non-judgmental. He’s the kind of person that you’d want as a friend, as an Uncle, maybe even a parent. He’s kind and he’s understanding…but there’s a ferocity that I think a lot of people in the audience have to check…I think they identify with that.”

We definitely would want him as our parent, if we got to play with Paulie’s robot butler.

Rocky IV is probably not considered one of the best 80s movies, but to find out what is – check out our guide.

