Drago is getting his own Creed spin-off

The Rocky franchise was reinvigorated in 2015 with the spin-off Creed – which focused on Adonis Creed (Michael B Jordan), the son of Apollo Creed (played by Carl Weathers in the original films). And now another spin-off called Drago is happening, which will focus on Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Drago Junior was the antagonist of 2018’s Creed II.

Michael B Jordan has directed Creed III, which is set for release in November 2022. Jonathan Majors is playing the antagonist this time around, but it is currently unknown who exactly he is. Theories range from Clubber Lang’s son, to Adonis’ long-lost brother. Clubber Lang was played by Mr. T in the original series, and a cameo from him would be amazing – although maybe not fitting in with the grittier tone of the Creed movies. We pity the fools!

Robert Lawton will be writing the Drago script for MGM, according to The Wrap. Lawton’s spec script Becoming Rocky about the making of the first Rocky film, was one of 50 scripts that won a 2021 Nicholl Fellowship. MGM execs were impressed by that spec and the Drago take that Lawton came up with.

Dolph Lundgren told The Hollywood Reporter last year; “By the way, I think there’s some talk about doing a whole spinoff on Drago with MGM. So you may get more of that.” Controversially, Sylvester Stallone will not be appearing in Creed III. Stallone spent some of the pandemic down-time re-editing Rocky IV.

The first Rocky film, written by Sylvester Stallone and released in 1976, is a widely-agreed upon classic sports movie. The sequels, released between 1979 and 1990, generally had diminishing returns. Stallone also released Rocky Balboa in 2006, which was well received.

