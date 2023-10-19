Robert De Niro was unimpressed by DiCaprio’s improv in new thriller

Martin Scorsese has had two main muses during his long career – Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. And now for the first time, the trio have worked together – on new thriller movie Killers of the Flower Moon. But considering Scorsese’s clear love for both actors, he says that they work very differently from one another.

In Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert De Niro plays a powerful white man who persuades his nephew – played by DiCaprio – to infiltrate and manipulate the Osage tribe in Oklahoma that has been made extraordinarily wealthy by oil. The new movie marks Scorsese’s tenth feature film collaboration with De Niro, and his sixth with DiCaprio.

But in a new interview ahead of the Killers of the Flower Moon release, Scorsese says that the two actors have very different approaches on set. He describes DiCaprio’s set discussions and dialogue improvisations as being “endless, endless, endless” during production. “Then Bob didn’t want to talk,” he told the Wall Street Journal. De Niro clearly has a “less is more” approach.

Scorsese also said that; “Every now and then, Bob and I would look at each other and roll our eyes a little bit. And we’d tell [Leo], ‘You don’t need that dialogue.'” The last time Leonardo DiCaprio worked with De Niro was in 1996’s Marvin Room’s, but they first collaborated in This Boy’s Life in 1993 – when DiCaprio was just 18 years old. It was De Niro who recommended the young actor to his friend Martin Scorsese.

Both De Niro and DiCaprio have been associated with method acting over the years, but clearly how they work when they’re on set is very different, as can be seen from Scorsese poking fun at the younger of the two. Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio both regularly come high up on lists of the best actors of all time, and their work with Scorsese is a huge reason for this.

Robert De Niro won the Lead Actor Oscar for his role in Scorsese’s 1980 sports movie Raging Bull. After four nominations (including for two Scorsese movies), DiCaprio finally won his Lead Actor Oscar in 2016 for The Revenant. Unsurprisingly, their new movie has had rave reactions from the festival circuit, including our own Killers of the Flower Moon review.

