Rick and Morty anime series coming from Tower of God director

There’s more Rick and Morty on the way, but not in the manner you might expect. The Hollywood Reporter states that an anime series spin-off based on the bizarre sci-fi series has been ordered by Adult Swim, and Takashi Sano is directing.

Takashi is no stranger to the animated series, having already directed two shorts, ‘Rick and Morty vs. Genocider’, and ‘Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)’, both of which have proven popular. “The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion,” he said in a statement. “It’s such a life affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception. I am honoured to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!”

No release window is provided for when Rick and Morty’s anime will premiere, but the first season will be ten episodes. Adult Swim made the reveal as part of a range of upcoming productions, including a new season of The Eric Andre Show, and a new, original show from Sunghoo Park, the director of Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Takashi Sano only moved into directing relatively recently, after a career working in various art departments. His biggest release pre-Rick and Morty was 2020 show Tower of God, about a boy and girl trying to survive a mysterious structure that’s got them held captive.

No word was given on a Rick and Morty season 6 release date. However, since season 5 only arrived last year, we’re likely going to be waiting before we hear anything substantial on what’s happening there. In the meantime, we can all find comfort in knowing twice as much Rick and Morty is on the horizon.

In the UK, you can find all current episodes of Rick and Morty on Netflix, while US readers can find them on Adult Swim.