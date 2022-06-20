New Resident Evil movie might get sequel thanks to VOD

Tom Hopper is currently gearing up for the release of The Umbrella Academy season three on June 22. And while discussing the fate of Luther and his fellow Hargreeves siblings, he has also found the time to speculate about the future of Resident Evil movies, following Welcome to Raccoon City which was released in 2021.

Welcome to Raccoon City, which co-starred Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, and Hannah John-Kamen, scored only 30% on Rotten Tomatoes and only made $40 million. However, Hopper claims it has found an audience on video-on-demand.

“What I know is it was very successful in terms of on demand, a lot of people sat at home and watched it, so I think they’re very happy over at Constantin and Sony, all the guys who run that show. I certainly hope to go back and play Albert Wesker again, it ended in a way that I was like, ‘Oh, I can get used to this guy.’ Also, too, where he’s going, I think he can be very interesting, so I certainly hope so (that there will be more),” Hopper told ScreenRant.

Welcome to Raccoon City was the top-rented movie on VUDU on the weekend of its release, and has made $3 million in Blu-ray sales. But that’s not necessarily enough to guarantee a sequel. It’s not the only Resident Evil project on the go though, with several Netflix TV series also happening. Infinite Darkness is already on the streaming service, and a live-action series is coming on July 14.

Resident Evil pioneered the way for videogame adaptations, when Paul WS Anderson made the first movie way back in 2002. Videogames are currently hot properties, with a new TV series based on a game being announced on an almost daily basis – some of the more high-profile ones include The Last of Us, Fallout, and Twisted Metal.

