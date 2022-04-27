Raising Dion cancelled by Netflix after two seasons

Raising Dion is the latest Netflix series to face the streaming service’s swinging axe, with a cast member from the TV series taking to Instagram to announce that the family-friendly take on the superhero genre would not be returning for a season 3.

Sammi Haney, who played Dion’s friend Esperanza on the show, broke the news on her Instagram account. “Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED,” she wrote. “Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans! Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!”

She continued, “The only ‘silver lining’ is that this does free me up to pursue other roles. My Netflix contract kept me from accepting other major roles offered to me (one actually written with me in mind) on other TV shows! So, if you work for a major studio, hit me up again, I’m ready!”

Based on Dennie Liu’s 2015 comic book and short film of the same name, Raising Dion followed Nicole Warren (Alisha Wainwright), a recent widow, who discovers that her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young), has superhuman abilities.

Released in 2019, the Michael B Jordan-produced show was one of the 10 Most Popular Series on Netflix in 2019, and the Most Popular Kids and Family Series Release of 2019.

It returned for a second season in February 2022, and appeared to set up a time-travel story for a prospective season 3. It is unclear whether any other network will pick up the show.

Season 1 and 2 of Raising Dion can be streamed now on Netflix.