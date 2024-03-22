We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction cast wish list has many surprises

Seeing the list of actors that Quentin Tarantino wanted for Pulp Fiction makes for an amazing read, as things could've been very different.

John Travolta and Samuel L Jackson in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction
Published:

Quentin Tarantino 

If Quentin Tarantino had got his first choice for the lead actors in Pulp Fiction, it would have ended up starring Michael Madsen, Laurence Fishburne, Matt Dillon, and Michael’s sister Virginia Madsen instead of John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, and Uma Thurman. Not only would the movie be totally different, but the trajectory of the careers of those four actors would be completely altered.

Quentin Tarantino‘s wish list for the Pulp Fiction cast was circulated on Twitter and elsewhere a few years ago, and it provides a fascinating insight into what the writer-director was imagining for the lead roles. It’s also a great time capsule of early to mid-90s Hollywood stars and character actors. There are definitely plenty of surprises on the list.

For Vincent Vega and Jules Winnfield – the roles that went to Travolta and Jackson in one of the best thriller movies – in both cases, the actors were Tarantino’s second choice. Tarantino states that he “wrote the role” of Vincent for Madsen (who had played Vic Vega in Reservoir Dogs), but that Travolta was a “strong, strong, strong second choice.”

Tarantino says that he wrote the part of Jules for Larry Fishburn [sic], with Sam Jackson and Eddie Murphy as second choices. Fishburne turned down the role due to the movie’s depiction of heroin use. Under Marsellus Wallace, Tarantino has listed Ving Rhames and Sam Jackson – both with three stars next to their names, indicating “first choice.”

YouTube Thumbnail

Even more fascinating is that for Mia and Butch – Uma Thurman and Bruce Willis didn’t even make the longlist of names. Under Mia, there are 16 names including Marisa Tomei, Patricia Arquette, and Angela Bassett, as well as Bridget Fonda and Pam Grier – the latter two would go on to star in Tarantino’s Jackie Brown (1997).

Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction cast wish list

For Butch, Tarantino suggests Dillon, Sean Penn, Nic Cage, Aidan Quinn, and Johnny Depp. Nicolas Cage in a Tarantino movie would definitely be something to behold, and now we’re hoping that happens in his tenth (and reportedly final) movie – The Movie Critic.

One reason it’s so hard to imagine any other actor in the Vincent Vega role is John Travolta’s dancing in the iconic Jack Rabbit Slims scene. Another consequence of the casting choices is the knock-on effect it had on the careers of both Travolta and Willis – as we’d never really seen anything like this from either actor.

Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction cast wish list

Uma Thurman and Quentin Tarantino ended up developing the character of The Bride together, who would be the star of two Kill Bill movies. Samuel L. Jackson was Oscar-nominated for Pulp Fiction and it was a huge boost to his career as well.

It's always fascinating to imagine what might have been when it comes to the casting of now classic movies.

Fiona Underhill is a Brit based in Los Angeles. She has a BA in Drama from the University of Exeter and a PGCE in Secondary Teaching - Drama and English from the University of Warwick. She was the Editor-in-Chief of Jumpcut Online and a freelance critic with bylines at IndieWire, Nerdist, SlashFilm, and more. Fiona is Rotten Tomatoes-approved and is a member of the OAFFC. She has attended SDCC, LACC, Sundance and TIFF in person. She’s a part of the LOTR fandom and loves other fantasy series such as Shadow and Bone and Good Omens. She believes that Aziraphale and Crowley are OTP and will get a HEA.