Quentin Tarantino shares important detail about his final movie

Quentin Tarantino has shared that his 10th and final movie will be entirely original, written and directed by him. For some time now, Quentin Tarantino has had his so-called ’10 movie plan’, which will see him retire from directing movies after he has done 10.

The only hitch is the fact that the director has already worked on nine movies, so his next will theoretically be his last. That suddenly makes his next movie very, very important indeed, and the director, known for his violent drama movies, will want to go out on a high. It also means that, for the many fans of his work, his Tarantino’s next movie could be the most anticipated of his entire career.

Now, speaking on a tour while promoting his new book (via IndieWire) Tarantino has said that unlike some previous works his next movie will be entirely original. This is an important detail because Jackie Brown for example, widely regarded as one of his best movies, was an adaptation of the novel Rum Punch.

So, it was possible that his next movie could be an adaptation too. However, it won’t be, and that will only add more interest (and stakes) to his final cinematic offering.

Until the director’s final movie is unveiled, his fans will be able to enjoy the news that Tarantino is directing an upcoming 8-part limited TV series. And, of course, there is always the (slim) chance that he might make his Star Trek movie, even if only in the role of screenwriter, or producer. For more Tarantino fun, check out our guide to the best ’90s movies.