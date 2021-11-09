Quantum Leap and Dune star Dean Stockwell dies aged 85

Dean Stockwell in Battlestar Galactica

Quantum Leap star Dean Stockwell has passed away aged 85. Deadline reports that the Oscar-nominated star reportedly died at home of natural causes on November 7. During his seven decades-long career Stockwell became a star of small and silver screen, appearing in popular sci-fi series Quantum leap and David Lynch’s science fiction movie Dune.

Stockwell got his start in Hollywood as a child star back in 1945 appearing in movies Anchors Aweigh and Abbott and Costello in Hollywood. He transitioned to adult roles in the 1960’s Sons and Lovers. It was Jonathan Demme’s Married to the Mob however that earned him the most praise. The New York Times reviewer went so far as to say that Stockwell’s performance as Tony ‘The Tiger’ Russo was so good it upstaged the film’s stars, Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew Modine.

Stockwell was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work on the film. It’s perhaps Quantum Leap that Stockwell will be best remembered for, which he starred in alongside Scott Bakula. His portrayal of Al Calavicci in the Emmy winning show saw him nominated for numerous awards and regularly features on lists of the best science fiction TV series.

Tributes poured in on social media for the star with fans praising his incredible ability to steal any scene he was in.

Stockwell is survived by his wife, Joy Stockwell, and their two children, Sophie and Austin.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"Quantum Leap and Dune star Dean Stockwell dies aged 85","type":"news","category":"quantum-leap"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"","genre":"Science fiction","title":"Quantum Leap","genres":["Science fiction","TV"]}}}}
Tom Percival

Editor

Updated: Nov 09, 2021

Quantum Leap
Science fiction TV
Get involved
Continue the conversation over on The Digital Fix Forum
We sometimes include relevant affiliate links in articles from which we earn a small commission. For more information, click here.