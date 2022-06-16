Predator movie Prey gets R-rating for strong bloody violence

Good news, horror fans, the new Predator movie, Prey, isn’t going to hold back any punches or take any prisoners. According to a listing on the Motion Picture Association‘s website, the upcoming monster movie, set 300 years before the events of the first Predator movie from the ’80s, has now officially received an R-rating.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane ) and written by Patrick Aison (Jack Ryan), Prey is the fifth Predator movie, and the prequel to the first four films in the beloved sci-fi IP. The film is set to detail the fearsome creature’s first journey to our planet, and from its trailer, it seems like Prey will be a breath of fresh air and a solid addition to the long-running franchise. And even if it is not, we can take comfort knowing that it will at least be explicit.

The MPAA’s update for Prey confirms that the Hulu exclusive will follow in its predecessors’ footsteps, and likely won’t be shying away from gore, terror, and vicious alien antics. The description for the rating on the website simply states, “Rated R for strong bloody violence “, which is the same banner that the last movie in the franchise, The Predator, received back in 2018.

The official plot synopsis for Prey reads: “Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago during 1719, the film follows Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior, who has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains.”

“So when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The Prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien with a technologically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.”

Amber Midthunder is set to star as Naru and will be leading a cast filled with Native and First Nation’s talent. Joining her on the screen will be Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope.

Prey is set to release on the streaming service Hulu on August 5, 2022 in the US and on Disney Plus internationally.