Prey trailer shows tense Predator prequel coming to Hulu

The first trailer for Prey, a prequel horror movie to Predator, has been released. Show and to the point, it features someone staring down the invisible killer, using a bow-and-arrow to demonstrate the historical change in direction.

In the tease, which is less than a minute long, we see a young Native American woman running from a forest into a vast field from some unseen threat. She’s stopped by a man, who readies his bow and aims it at what appears to be nothing – until those classic three red dots shine on his forehead. Cut to title.

Although it’s not much, it tells us everything we need to know. A community from centuries ago is being terrorised by the extraterrestrial threat, and the thriller movie will cover their struggle to defeat the monster. Fairly cut-and-dry, with the refreshing angle of being set a few hundred years before any of the existing action movies in the ongoing franchise. Dan Trachtenberg, director of 10 Cloverfield Lane, has led the prequel, which is an appealing combination by any measure.

You can watch the full Prey trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.”

Prey stars Amber Midthunder and Dane DiLiegro, with a screenplay by Patrick Aison. It’s due August on Hulu for US readers, and Disney Plus for UK fans.