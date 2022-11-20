Power Rangers star Jason David Frank dies aged 49

Jason David Frank, best known for his work on the Power Rangers TV series as the Green Ranger and the White Ranger, has died at the age of 49. In addition to playing one of the Power Rangers for many years, and hundreds of episodes, across the TV series, the actor also had a cameo role in the 2017 Power Rangers action movie.

The news has been confirmed by Frank’s representative, who provided a statement tot TVLine saying “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed”.

Other people who knew Jason David Frank, including his former co-star Walter E. Jones have reacted to the news. Jones posted his condolences to Instagram, where he said “Can’t believe it… RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family.”

Alongside his acting in sci-fi series and family movies, which also included voice performances, Jason David Frank was known for his talent and skill as a mixed martial artist. He was a black belt in two different forms of Karate, as well as Taekwondo, and Judo.

His skill was put to use in many of his onscreen appearances, where he was able to perform exciting and challenging stunts. The actor will be missed by his many fans across the world.