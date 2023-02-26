Pokémon anime series unveils Pikachu replacement after Ash’s exit

If you’re a fan of the Pokémon anime series, you’ll know by now that the adventures of Ash and Pikachu are over. The iconic duo are being retired, after Ash succeeded in his ambition to become to the ultimate Pokémon champion after winning Masters Eight tournament where he faced off against the likes of Cynthia and Leon

It marks the end of an era for many Pokémon fans, who not only grew up playing the games but also watched Ash and Pikachu (and their various pals) have their own adventures as they journeyed through the different regions.

However, the Pokémon anime series isn’t ending. Instead, new anime characters will replace Ash, Pikachu, and the crew, in an attempt to revitalise the TV series and engage a new generation of fans.

Those new characters will include Liko and Roy, and their Pokémon companions will be the new starters from the Scarlet and Violet games. Now, more new characters have been announced including a direct replacement for Pikachu.

In a post to social media, the official Pokémon account shared, “a first look at two new characters from the upcoming, all-new Pokémon animated series! Introducing Friede and his partner Pokémon, Captain Pikachu, who accompany our protagonists during their adventures!”

It was accompanied by an image of the new Captain Pikachu, who looks absolutely amazing:

Supplementing the news was a statement from the Pokémon Company Vice President which said “For 27 years, Pikachu has been synonymous with the Pokémon franchise, and we look forward to seeing this beloved Pokémon continue to have a significant presence in the animated series and remain an icon for the brand.”

So, it’s clear that Pikachu – while not necessarily the one we know and love – will continue to be a major presence in the world of Pokémon onscreen.

For many, Pikachu is synonymous with Pokémon, so it’ll be fun to see how a new Pikachu with a new personality will be different to Ash’s famous Pikachu, which started its adventures back in Kanto when Ash was too late to choose one of the main starters.

