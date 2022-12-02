Margot Robbie’s Pirates of the Caribbean movie could still happen

In a new interview, Jerry Bruckheimer has said that Margot Robbie‘s planned ‘female-led’ Pirates of the Caribbean movie may still happen at some point in the future. He also revealed that a different Pirates of the Caribbean movie is moving ahead at the current time.

In November 2022, Robbie said; “We had an idea, and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story – which we thought would’ve been really cool. But I guess they don’t want to do it.”

In a new interview with Collider, Bruckheimer said; “I think that that script will come forward at a certain point. We developed two different stories for Pirates and the other one’s going forward first, so that’s what we’re working on, to try to get that one made.” Little is known about this project, but apparently Ted Elliott, who wrote the first three (widely considered the best) Pirates movies, is back on script duties.

It’s easy to forget, because it was something of a damp squib, but we last had a Pirates of the Caribbean movie as recently as 2017. The first three movies directed by Gore Verbinski, which were released between 2003 and 2007, are looked back on now as the pinnacle of blockbuster filmmaking and special effects. The creature effects on Bill Nighy’s Davy Jones, as well as the skeleton pirate crew, were incredible and better than the effects in many movies released today.

It’s not yet known if any legacy characters will return for future movies – such as Jack Sparrow, or Will and Elizabeth Turner, or supporting characters such as Captain Barbossa or James Norrington. It’s hardly surprising that the production company wants to go back to the Pirates well, as they were huge money-spinners. The second movie passed a billion, and the third made $960 million.

