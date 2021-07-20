Nicolas Cage slams Pig and John Wick comparisons

Nicolas Cage’s newest movie, Pig, is currently getting rave reviews; however, despite a widely positive response, there are some reactions to the film that the Face/Off actor disagrees with. Playing a reclusive truffle hunter desperately trying to find his kidnapped pig, Cage has faced a string of John Wick comparisons for the thriller movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cage firmly states that the two films couldn’t be more different from one another. The first John Wick film saw Keanu Reeves on a mission to avenge his dog, but despite the pet-centric parallel, Nicolas Cage says that the indie drama and the high budget action movie do not have anything else in common.

“I couldn’t think of a movie further from John Wick than Pig,” Cage says. “I don’t know that I will ever go back to those Jerry Bruckheimer-type spectacles because I do think there’s a cult of fear in the studio system that’s a little stifling. I don’t feel that when I’m making an independent movie.”

Besides discussing the differences between filming a blockbuster and an independent film, Cage revealed that the animal-human connection is what drew him to Pig’s story. “I understood the profound connection we can have with our animal brothers and sisters,” the star explained. “I know I rely heavily on my friendship with my cats, and I haven’t seen many movies about that, about this relationship between people and their animal friends.”

Pig premiered across the US last week, and is scheduled to release in the UK on August 20. Alex Wolff stars alongside Cage in the drama. You can read more about Wolff, and his role in M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie Old, by checking out our interview with the rising star.