Pet Sematary prequel adds Mare of Easttown star to cast

Paramount Pictures’ upcoming Pet Sematary sequel is slowly coming together, as four new cast members have been announced to star in the spooky supernatural flick. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the latest cinematic adaptation of Stephen Kings’ 1983 novel Pet Sematary will include the talents of Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Natalie Alyn Lind (Big Sky), and Isabella Star LaBlanc. Lindsey Beer will also be making her horror movie directorial debut, heading the macabre project.

Pet Sematary is no stranger to being adapted for the big screen. King’s story about a grieving family and a mysterious Native American burial ground – where the dead don’t stay dead for very long – made its Hollywood debut back in 1989, and was later remade by Paramount in 2019. Jeff Buhler, who penned the 2019 film, wrote the draft for the upcoming prequel, which Beer has used as a guide for writing a new script for the project.

Plot details are currently being kept under wraps. However, the previously announced casting of Jackson White (Mrs Fletcher) as the iconic spooky neighbour Jud Crandall suggests that the film will explore the fictional town’s history, and the lore of the mysterious zombie making burial ground.

Mulhern, Goodluck, Alyn Lind, and LaBlanc’s roles have yet to be announced, giving fans no other hints to the film’s narrative direction.

The 2019 Pet Sematary made an impressive $113 million at the box office, but proved divisive among horror fans. We’re curious to see what Beer does with the prequel, and if it becomes as successfully polarising as its 2019 predecessor.

This will be the first Pet Sematary movie in history to skip a theatrical release. The scary movie will be exclusively available on the streaming service Paramount Plus. However, no release date has been confirmed just yet.

We will keep you up to date as soon as we learn more about this spooky prequel.