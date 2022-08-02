Logan Lerman is “excited” for Percy Jackson series, open to cameo

The long-awaited Percy Jackson series is currently in production in Vancouver, but there will be a while to wait, as filming alone is set to take eight months. Fans of the books will be hoping for a series that looks spectacular (it’s using an extra-large version of the Volume technology) and one that gets the Olympic gods right.

While the casting of the central, teenaged trio is set, it is still unclear who will be playing many of the gods. Though fans of the books generally weren’t happy with the 2010 movie, they did love the casting of many of the characters – especially Logan Lerman as Percy himself.

Some of the gods and other mythological figures in the movies included Zeus (Sean Bean), Hades (Steve Coogan), Medusa (Uma Thurman), and Persephone (Rosario Dawson). And in the crucial role of Percy’s father – Poseidon – there was Kevin McKidd (who was 37 at the time). Now, some fans want Lerman, who is only 28, to play Poseidon in the TV series. Not that age matters all that much when you’re a Greek god, we guess.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of new action movie Bullet Train, Lerman was inevitably asked about the Percy Jackson series and whether he might pop in for a cameo; “I mean, it’s an interesting question because, could you? Sure, but I’m not. It really just depends on certain factors. Like, a number of things, but most importantly the quality of the script and the role, but they didn’t talk to me. They don’t want me in it, I don’t think. I would have probably heard something by now. Either way, who cares [if I’m in it]? It’s awesome that they’re making it. I’m excited to see them do it.”

“I’m excited too! I’m really excited,” Lerman said. “I’m curious to see it. I think everything I’ve seen so far like, peripherally, just about casting and how they’re doing it, and that Rick [Riordan, the author of the books] is running it just makes me happy. It makes me happy for the fans. I’m excited for this new generation to watch it.”