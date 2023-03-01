Sarah Michelle Gellar joins in on the internet’s Pedro Pascal crush

Whether he’s playing Joel from The Last of Us or Din Djarin in Star Wars series The Mandalorian, there’s one thing we all know for certain about Pedro Pascal: he’s daddy. After forcing audiences to confront their latent parental issues with The Last of Us, obsession surrounding Pascal has reached fever pitch — so much so that there’s 4.2 billion TikToks tagged #pedropascal, most of which are smoldering thirst traps and edits of the sci-fi series actor.

The obsession surrounding Pascal became so potent, in fact, that he even parodied some of his own fan-edits during a guest presenting stint on Saturday Night Live. And now Sarah Michelle Geller, who recently accepted the moniker of ‘Mother’ due to her services to the LGBTQ+ community, has got in on the joke, as she poked fun at Pascal’s ‘daddy’ status in a new, lighthearted Instagram post.

Sharing a screenshot of the pair during Pascal’s guest appearance on Buffy, she jokingly captioned the photo, “When Mother met Father.” So, yeah — Freud is probably rolling in his grave right now.

But as much as he’s embraced his new status as a heartthrob, the horror series actor admitted in an interview that he was a little uncertain about his ‘daddy’ status. “I’m the daddy of the internet, but I have no kids,” he explained during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. “So I don’t know what they’re talking about!”

If daddy issues are your vibe, you might want to watch Aftersun or A24 movie The Whale. Or, alternatively, check out some of the best family movies or your local therapist’s office.