Tom Hardy’s Alfie Solomons returns in Peaky Blinders season 6 teaser

A ten-second (yes, really) tease of Peaky Blinders season 6 has been released that shows the return of Tom Hardy’s Alfie Solomons. And Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) is not happy that Solomons is alive…

The finale of season 5 revealed that Solomons was back from the grave, after being shot by Shelby at the end of season 4. From the tease, it looks as though Shelby and Solomons will be facing an intense stand-off in season 6, which will be premiering in early 2022.

It appears that Peaky Blinders may be following the six-seasons-and-a-movie model (popularised by Community), although like everything at the moment, this is subject to change. Creator Steven Knight always wanted Peaky Blinders to cover the inter-war period in Birmingham and with the arrival of fascist Oswald Mosely (Sam Claflin) in season 5, we are nearing WWII. A Peaky Blinders film may start production in 2023.

Anya Taylor-Joy was another high-profile addition to season 5, as Michael Gray’s American wife. Tom Hardy’s Taboo co-star, Stephen Graham, is another brilliant British actor who will be joining the Peaky Blinders in season 6. The calibre of acting is going to be off the charts this season.

Sadly, there will be a big hole at the centre of Peaky Blinders season 6, due to the devastating loss of Helen McCrory, who played matriarch Polly Gray. It is not yet clear how this will be dealt with by the show.

The ten-second tease simply features Shelby uttering the words; “Alfie, I think I may have written your final act.” Always with a flair for the dramatic, that one. We see the familiarly bearded Hardy walking towards the camera, out of the shadows.

The tease was shared on Metro and can be viewed below;

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach told Deadline in January; “This final season of our beloved Peaky Blinders is going to be the best one yet. Steve’s uncanny ability to be prescient about world events is only matched by his ability to make Tommy Shelby the most indelible character of our times.”

And Steven Knight said; “Covid changed our plans. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen.”