Peaky Blinders season 6 premieres February 27

The BBC have announced when the Peaky Blinders will return with an unusual unveiling. The announcement was made via their Twitter, with a video of a mural being painted in Digbeth Court in Birmingham. The mural, beautifully and meticulously spray-painted by artist Akse P19, reveals that the sixth and final season will debut on February 27.

Showrunner Steven Knight has been saying for some time now that he would like to follow the six-seasons-and-a-movie model for Peaky Blinders, but whether that comes to fruition, remains to be seen. Star Cillian Murphy is busy at the moment preparing to play the titular role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Someone who will be much missed from the final season is Aunt Polly, as actress Helen McCrory tragically passed away last year. The sixth season should bring us up to the brink of the second world war, as Knight always wanted the show to cover the inter-war period. It has taken us from the shattered Shelbys returning from World War I, through the boom-and-bust of the 1920s, and to the rise of fascism in the 1930s, by introducing the character of Oswald Moseley (Sam Claflin).

We know that there are an awful lot of loose ends that will need to tied up in season six, from Tommy Shelby’s political career, to Michael (Finn Cole) and his wife Gina (Anya Taylor-Joy) and their plans to take over the family business and move it to America. We do know that the final season will somehow see the return of Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy) and the welcome new addition of Stephen Graham (This is England, Boardwalk Empire, Venom: Let There Be Carnage).

You can see the mural unveiling video here;

⁣The Shelbys are back in business. Watch the final series of #PeakyBlinders on iPlayer from 27 February pic.twitter.com/zYHi1eW344 — BBC (@BBC) February 15, 2022

