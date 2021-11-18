Lily James and Sebastian Stan are unrecognisable in new trailer for Hulu’s Pam & Tommy

When the first images started circulating of Lily James as Pamela Anderson in new Hulu TV show Pam & Tommy, the reaction was one of disbelief. The hair and make up department must be applauded, because James looks nothing like herself and uncannily similar to Anderson. But would the similarity hold up once we saw her move and talk? Well it’s time to find out, as the new trailer has just been released.

The series is directed by Craig Gillespie, who transformed Margot Robbie into early-90s ice skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya and co-stars Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman and Taylor Schilling. The series focuses on the sex tape scandal in 1995 which involved Pamela Anderson (who was a huge star at the time) and her husband Tommy Lee – the drummer from Mötley Crüe.

It’s a fascinating look at the early days of the internet and one of the first videos to go viral, even if it was not in quite the same instantaneous way as viral videos today.

The trailer starts with Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman, both sporting magnificent mullets, putting in the tape and saying “alright – let’s see what we got.” The track used in the trailer is Are You Gonna Go My Way my Lenny Kravitz.

Rogen plays Rand Gauthier, an electrician who worked on Pam and Tommy’s house and was fired without being paid money that he believed he was owed. He hatched a scheme to steal their safe and found the tape inside, along with jewellery and guns. Offerman plays Milton “Uncle Miltie” Ingley – who would go on to distribute the tape.

The Hulu Original limited series premieres with the first three episodes on February 2, 2022, then new episodes will stream weekly.