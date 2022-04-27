Will Smith reportedly on spiritual journey following Chris Rock slap

Will Smith has reportedly traveled to India on a spiritual journey in the wake of the slap that shook Hollywood. He arrived at a private airport in Mumbai at the weekend and was greeted by paparazzi. A source told PEOPLE that the actor traveled to India for spiritual purposes, to practice yoga and meditation. Maybe he’ll get a dope album of it like The Beatles did.

Exactly one month on from the incident at the Oscars ceremony, the story has died down somewhat, but it certainly hasn’t disappeared completely. Chris Rock has not publicly addressed the incident, other than a brief joke or two during his stand up sets. Will Smith has released several public apologies and statements, including his reaction to being banned from the Oscars for ten years.

Many people have been wondering when the incident will be addressed on Red Table Talk – the therapeutic discussion show that Jada Pinkett-Smith hosts with her mother and daughter. Pinkett-Smith recently said; “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.”

Barely a single interview with any celebrity has passed by in the last month without them being asked about the slap. Some such as Daniel Radcliffe have wisely chosen not to comment, whereas others have weighed in with their ten cents. The jury is out on how long it will continue to dominate the celebrity news cycle.

Several Will Smith projects are reportedly now up in the air since the incident, with Netflix apparently getting cold feet over a movie called Fast and Loose, as well as Bright 2. Many have pointed out the hypocrisy of other controversial stars who have done far worse than Smith still having no trouble finding work.

The 2022 Oscars were certainly filled with more drama than they bargained for. If you, like Marie Kondo, love mess – check out our guide to the best drama movies.