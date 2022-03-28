Zack Snyder fans delighted by Oscars ‘Most Cheer-Worthy Moment’

Zack Snyder fans may have been denied the opportunity to vote for Synder’s Justice League as the Fan Favourite movie, but they’ve managed to win something at the 2022 Oscars, proving what DCEU fans lack in taste they make up for in the ability to vote on online polls.

Fans were invited to vote in their ‘Most Cheer-Worthy Moment’ in any movie in an attempt to boost flagging viewer numbers. Surprisingly the Flash entering the Speed Force scene from Zack Snyder’s Justice League managed to score the top spot beating out stiff competition from other, frankly better, movies.

The Matrix bullet time scene scored the fifth spot, Jennifer Hudson singing her lungs out in Dreamgirls scored the fourth spot. The Marvel Cinematic Universe got its moment in the awards sun as well, with the Portals sequence from Avengers: Endgame taking the bronze. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s multiple versions of Spidey secured the MCU a respectable second place. It was Ezra Miller’s unique running that won the day, though.

Here are a few of the reactions to the Oscars news:

Everyone else just saw Zack Snyder’s Justice League celebrated at the Oscars, right? That’s not just my peyote kicking in? — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) March 28, 2022

Toby Emmerich is currently at the Oscars witnessing Zack Snyder's Justice League winning. I know the man is fuming. pic.twitter.com/PvNWMgqeVx — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) March 28, 2022

The first scene WB cut from the theatrical cut of Justice League was most voted for cheer moment at the #Oscars love to see it pic.twitter.com/eVEeJuh63W — Grayson (@KnightFleck) March 28, 2022

Unsurprisingly the 2022 Oscars ceremony has been a controversial one. Purists were annoyed by the inclusion of a Fan Favourite category. This new award would be voted for by members of the public and was intended to increase general interest in the awards show.

Unfortunately, while some commentators liked the idea others were less keen. There have been suggestions made that the award may be a simple popularity competition with richer studios able to sway the public with expensive marketing strategies.

