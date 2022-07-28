Chris Rock admits Will Smith slap hurt as he jokes about Oscars night

After dropping hints and referring to the incident obliquely in several stand-up sets, comedy movie actor Chris Rock has made his lengthiest comments yet on the now-infamous ‘Oscar slap’ that occurred during the ceremony in March 2022. He has admitted that it hurt, but that he shook it off and went back to work the next day.

US Weekly reported that during a stand-up set in New Jersey on July 24, Rock said; “Anyone who says ‘words hurt’ has never been punched in the face,” he later added; “I’m not a victim. Yeah, that shit hurt…But I shook that shit off and went to work the next day. I don’t go to the hospital for a paper cut.”

The slap occurred after Rock made derogatory comments about Jada Pinkett Smith while presenting an award. Will Smith took to the stage, slapped Rock and told him to “keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.” This was mere moments before Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor. Smith has publicly apologised and resigned from the Academy. He is not allowed to attend the ceremony for ten years.

Several of Will Smith’s projects have been up in the air since the incident. He is set to star in slavery drama Emancipation for Apple, action movie sequel Bad Boys 4, and a potential I Am Legend sequel. Jada Pinkett Smith was recently seen in The Matrix Resurrections and she hosts a talk show with her mother and daughter, called Red Table Talk.

Chris Rock has been branching out of comedy recently, with roles in crime series Fargo and horror movie Spiral. He will soon be seen in David O Russell’s Amsterdam, alongside an all-star cast.

