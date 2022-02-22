Only Murders in the Building season 2 release date – what’s next for the Disney Plus series?

When is Only Murders in the Building season 2 set to be released? Only Murders in the Building is a TV series that tells the story of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez), three true-crime fanatics living in the super posh apartment building the Arconia.

The three strangers are drawn together when a suspicious death in the building is mislabelled as a suicide by police. Convinced that there’s foul play at hand Charles, Oliver, and Mabel start their own podcast to try and expose the killer, but get more than they bargained for when they uncover a criminal conspiracy.

Only Murders in the Building took Disney Plus (and Hulu in the US) by storm when it premiered late last year, and the mystery-comedy series was quickly renewed for a second season. The question is, though, now they’ve solved the murder, what will happen to our crime-solving trio? Especially after that bloody cliffhanger. Well, we’ve channelled our inner investigator and done some digging to bring you everything we know about Only Murders in the Building season 2.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 release date: When is Only murder in the building season 2 out?

Following its well-received first season, Only Murders in the Building was renewed for a second season in September 2021. At the time of writing, however, no official release date has been announced for season 2.

Murder most foul: Best thriller movies

Were we to channel our inner Brazzos, we’d guess, based on the cast returning to film in November 2021, that we’ll be back in the Arconia before the year’s out, probably around Autumn. Still, with Covid-19 continuing to impact multiple productions, we can’t make any guarantees.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 plot: What will happen in Only murders in the building season 2?

Only Murders in the Building ended with Charles, Oliver, and Mabel becoming popular true-crime podcasters and solving the murder of Tim Kono. Everything looked like it would tie up quite nicely, but then Mabel went to get some more champagne from her apartment.

After she left, Oliver and Charles got a text telling them to get out of the building, but they instead ran to Mabel’s flat. Inside they found Mabel crouched over a seemingly dead Bunny – who’s covered in blood and appears to have been stabbed by knitting needles. As the series draws to a close, our three podcasting heroes are arrested, setting up the second season’s events.

An inspector calls: Best detective movies

So presumably, the first few episodes will deal with getting Charles, Oliver, and Mabel out of trouble with the law before they dig into this new murder mystery. John Hoffman, the co-creator and showrunner of Only Murders in the Building, told Elle that the central trio will see their fame – and the show’s scope – grow as they become the centre of this mysterious new crime.

“I think what’s going to be interesting in season 2—not to tip off too much—but there’s a bit of an expansion to all their stories,” he explained. “In New York, it doesn’t take long for an interesting story to make headlines. So there is an expansion happening around everything in their lives and in the podcast. I think there’s something in there that might help us expand the show, maybe beyond the building, in future seasons.”

Hoffman has also teased that we’ll learn more about the titular building all these murders are happening in, the Astoria. “[The Astoria] has got some secrets for sure, and that’s another area we’re interested in exploring,” he told Deadline. “That is a part of the humour, and certainly as everyone in the building starts getting concerned about what’s going on in this particular building… It all gets very complicated at the Arconia. You’ll learn more about its history in Season 2.”

Only Murders in the Building season 2 cast: Who will be in only murders in the building season 2?

The quirky residents of the Arconia were one of Only Murders in the Building’s biggest strengths, and we can’t imagine the series without its leading trio. Luckily, we know that Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez’s true-crime obsessed tripod are returning for season 2.

Hoffman revealed to Elle that Tina Fey’s podcast mogul Cinda Canning will return for the show’s sophomore season. Also, despite their characters being arrested towards the end of season one, we know that Nathan Lane and James Caverly will reprise their roles of Teddy and Theo Dimas, respectively.

I didn’t do it! Best comedy movies

We also know that Hoffman is interested in seeing where the relationship between Mabel and Oscar goes, so that likely means Aaron Dominguez will make an appearance as well.

There are a couple of new faces moving into the building as well. Cara Delevigne is joining the cast as Alice. Deadline reports this new character is a series regular and “a sophisticated art-world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.”

Born Standing Up: A Comic’s Life $15.04 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Short meanwhile revealed that Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer would both make an appearance. However, it’s not clear if they’re making a cameo as themselves like Sting did in season 1 or playing actual characters embroiled in the new mystery.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer for only murders in the building season 2?

Only Murders in the Building season 2 doesn’t have a trailer yet. The teaser for the first season dropped about a month before the series premiered, so it’ll probably be at least five or six months until we see some footage.

In the meantime, check out the best Disney Plus movies for some choices to keep you occupied.