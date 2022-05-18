Only Murders in the Building season 2 gets first trailer

Everyone’s favourite TV trio is gearing up to return to our small screens for more laughs, mystery, and, you guessed it – murder. The first trailer for Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building season 2 has officially dropped. In the new clip, we see Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez thrust into a new homicide investigation.

Well, thrust is a choice word, considering the three true crime enthusiasts more or less get framed for the death of Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell) after being caught with the murder weapon in their swanky Upper West Side apartment. The trailer is packed with energy and comedic shenanigans, promising fans that the next instalment will be just as enjoyable as the first season.

Season 1 of Only Murder’s in the Building was an instant hit, and currently, the freshmen run holds a certified fresh rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. So seeing that the upcoming chapter will be picking up where the story last left off, and will continue the show’s charming tone and quality humour is good news.

You can watch the trailer for Only Murders in the building season 2 below:

A slew of celebrity guest stars was also introduced in the promotional teaser. Most notable of which was Cara Delavigne, who is set to play Mabel’s (Gomez) on-screen love interest, a gallery owner named Alice. Only time will tell if the two’s relationship will last or, like most romantic partner’s in whodunnit stories, if Alice will reveal some deadly ulterior motives. Either way, we are excited to see how it all unfolds!

Only Murders in the Building season 2 is set to premiere on the streaming service Hulu on June 28 2022, in the US. If the series follows the same distribution as the first season, UK readers will be able to enjoy the new episodes on Disney Plus a day after the US on June 29.